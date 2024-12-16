Gradually Cooling This Week with Multiple Precipitation Events

LANSING, Mich. — Ahead of a weakening low pressure system, moisture is looking to transfer into the state of Michigan allowing for rain showers beginning this morning and lasting through the end of the day today. We will observe a gradually cooling trend in our temperatures as we head more into the week. With this, our chances for snow showers will return.

We are watching two main waves in our upper atmosphere that are looking to renew winter weather chances. The first begins on Wednesday morning. The second looks to occur so far Thursday night and into Friday morning. It is this latter event that is looking to bring some possible impacts to travel. It is too early to talk numbers, but, we will keep you updated as the week progresses.

Visibility might remain an issue throughout the day as the given drying trend and on and off again winds will allow for visibility issues through the afternoon hours today. The rain showers look to be most uniform this morning. Southern neighborhoods are looking to receive most of the rain accumulation. However, it does not look to be too impactful to travel.

