Gradual Increase in Temperature Over the Next Few Days in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — As we begin the month of October, we are feeling more like fall with expected high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 60's today. This is right where we should be for this time of year. Dry air will hang around following the cold front that swept through our neighborhoods yesterday bringing minimal rainfall.

We can expect partly cloudy skies to start the day with clearing skies by the afternoon and calm winds from the southwest. Our temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid 70's tomorrow before another cool down into the upper 60's by the time we end the week.

We are watching Friday and Sunday for our next best chance to see showers. Right now we are not tracking any severe or impactful weather with this system, but we will keep an eye on it as our neighborhoods could really use the rain.

