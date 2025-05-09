Gorgeous weather for Mother's Day weekend, hint of early Summer next week

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure treated us to another sunny day on Friday, with temps inching just a bit higher into the low and middle 60s. That gorgeous weather will continue this evening, with temperatures cooling into the 50s after sunset, and leveling off in the low to mid 40s overnight. Mostly clear skies will remain in place, with just a few clouds closer to daybreak as a weak cold front passes through the region.

WSYM Forecast Lows, Tonight

Mostly sunny skies will remain in place on Saturday, and while the vast majority of our neighborhoods will remain dry, a small chance for a widely isolated shower does exist. Keep an eye on the sky, but if showers do develop, they will not be significant enough to disrupt any outdoor plans. Highs will continue to trend warmer, making their way into the low 70s.

WSYM Weekend Outlook

Mother's Day is looking about as perfect as we can ask for. Another day of sunny skies is expected on Sunday, with highs remaining locked around the 70-degree mark. Whether it's breakfast, brunch, dinner, or all of the above with mom, it will be a great day to get outside to celebrate!

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Our weather leans a bit more into early Summer next week. Starting on Monday, highs will climb to the mid 70s, and then hover in the upper 70s to around 80 for the rest of the week. Monday will remain dry, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. A slow-moving low pressure system will then bring the chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through early Friday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook