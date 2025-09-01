Gorgeous Labor Day weather ahead, but expect showers this week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 50°F, with mostly clear skies, and light, variable winds.

Monday-Tuesday: Temperatures hover near 80°F with sunny skies and dry conditions. Great conditions for your Labor Day festivities.

Wednesday: A system moves in out of the west to bring isolated showers during the day, along with partly sunny skies at times, but widespread rain in the evening and late-night hours. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 81°F.

Thursday: Daytime showers linger as a system exits east. By the evening hours, we should be primarily dry with only isolated shower chances. But a cold front greatly drops temperatures as this system exits, struggling to reach the mid-60s.

Friday: Cooler temperatures still linger, only topping out at about 64°F on Friday. There is also a chance for scattered showers.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny skies dominate for the weekend, but it will be a chilly one. Temperatures continue to struggle, only expected to reach the upper 60s both days.

