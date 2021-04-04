Gorgeous for Easter Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — After a chilly morning, temperatures will skyrocket today thanks to a dry atmosphere and some sunshine. Temps will top out around 70° this Easter Sunday! Easter Sunday has been pretty mild the last few years, with 60s in 2020 and 70s in 2019. Winds will be much lighter today compared to yesterday, staying between 5 and 10 mph. Monday will feature more cloud cover and with additional moisture, it appears as though a few showers may develop across the region. A better chance for a shower or storm will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday as temps hold in the 60s for highs. The pattern through much of the work week is more active than what we have seen in West Michigan since February. While it won't rain all day, every day, the chance for wet weather does exist. Temps are expected to stay at least 10 degrees above average throughout the majority of the week.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs around 70. Light breeze during the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers possible by morning. Lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few rain showers. Thunder possible. Highs near 70. Breezy with wind out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some showers and a storm possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers or a storm possible. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook