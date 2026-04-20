Getting back to Spring warmth and staying drier this week in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend's chilly weather will stick around for one more night as high pressure gradually slides east of our region. After a mostly sunny day, partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over tonight. No rain to worry about, just a chilly night with lows headed for the mid 30s. Light southerly winds at 5-10 mph are expected.
A warm front will lift north through our neighborhoods on Tuesday, bringing an end to our recent stretch of chillier weather. Highs will return to the middle and upper 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. The warm front could produce a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, but these will depart by evening. Storms or not, it will be a breezy day with WSW winds at 10-20 mph.
Earth Day brings us mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, as we continue to enjoy Spring warmth. Highs will again top the upper 60s, with lighter winds at 3-6 mph thanks to high pressure.
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The second half of the work week will bring highs back to the mid 70s, but some wet weather will be making a return as well. Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and possibly a few isolated showers, with more significant thunderstorms likely on Friday in advance of a new cold front.
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