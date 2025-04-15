Getting back to Spring for the second half of the week

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday marked a sharp step back in our weather, but we really can just consider it a "getting it out of our system" kind of day. Things are poised to improve for the second half of the week, starting tonight with decreasing clouds. Lows will remain chilly in the low 30s, with NW winds hanging on at 10-20 mph. Wind chills in the 30s during the evening will take a dive into the low 20s by morning.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Sprawling high pressure over the central United States will expand east over the Great Lakes on Wednesday. After a few early-morning clouds, sunny skies will take over for the majority of the day. Temperatures will remain below average, but we'll do a little better with highs getting back to the low 50s. NW winds will remain in place at 10-15 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Friday

The warmup really gains some steam on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies continuing under the control of high pressure. Highs will jump about 10 degrees compared to Wednesday, topping out in the low 60s. Some showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Thursday night as a warm front prepares to lift through the region.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

That warm front will elevate highs into the low and mid 70s to close out the work week on Friday, but some additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible as it passes through during the morning. After a break in the early-afternoon, we'll watch for a second wave of thunderstorms on Friday evening, a few of which could become severe. Damaging winds and hail will be our primary concerns, but a low chance is on the table to isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few days.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook