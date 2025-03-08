Get ready to Spring forward into Daylight Saving Time this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2:00 AM Sunday, and thus another round in the twice-annual clock changing ritual. Make sure to set your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed on Sunday night!

While this does mean we lose an hour this weekend, the upside is that we now get those brighter, more Spring-like evenings. It does come at the cost of darker mornings over the next month, but we'll continue adding daylight for about the next 3 months either way.

WSYM Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM Sunday

Sunrise set for 7:01 AM Saturday will push back to 7:59 AM on Sunday, while our 6:36 PM sunset jumps out to 7:37 PM. With temperatures starting to trend milder in the coming week, this will give us a chance to enjoy the taste of Spring for a bit longer each day!

WSYM Sunset Progression, Next 3 Months

We'll continue adding between 60-80 minutes of daylight per month over the next three months, as our sunset eventually moves into the 9:00 PM hour by June.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook