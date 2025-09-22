Get ready for several wet days as showers and thunderstorms continue to move across our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across our neighborhoods. Temperatures are expected to bottom out at about 62°F, with winds out of the SW at 6mph.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through our neighborhoods as a shortwave tracks through our area. At this time, they are not expected to become severe. However, expect heavy pockets of rain during thunderstorms. Temperatures should reach a high of about 77°F.

Tuesday-Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms will hang around as an upper-level low dominates our weather most of the week. It will keep daily chances for scattered showers and storms in play through Tuesday, with a more widespread round of rain likely late Wednesday into Thursday as that low tracks right over Michigan. The good news is once it moves out, we’ll dry out heading into the weekend. Temperatures will stay pretty comfortable this week, with highs in the low to mid-70s and nighttime lows dipping into the 50s.

Friday-Sunday: Partly sunny skies prevail, but chances for scattered showers persist each day. Temperatures continue to stay in the low-mid 70s.

