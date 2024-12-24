Generally cloudy, but quiet for Christmas

LANSING, Mich. — Twas the night before Christmas, and across Mid-Michigan, not a sleet pellet was stirring, or even a snowflake. Cloudy skies will continue overnight, with temperatures slowly dipping to the middle and upper 20s by daybreak. Santa may have to fly a little lower to get under the clouds, but conditions will be quiet.

WSYM Christmas Eve Forecast

Whether you're staying put or heading out to see family and friends on Christmas, our weather will remain quiet. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place, and we could sneak in a peek or two of sunshine later in the day. Highs will inch slightly above freezing again in the mid 30s with light and variable winds.

WSYM The Next 3 Days

Our weather will hold the level for the beginning of Hanukkah on Wednesday night, as well as the start of Kwanzaa on Thursday. After lows in the lows 30s, highs will trend a bit warmer Thursday in the upper 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

The warming trend continues into the weekend, but it comes along with our next storm system. Friday starts dry with a the potential for some early sun, but a new storm system tracking out of the central United States will bring showers our way starting in the afternoon. Occasional showers will continue throughout Saturday, culminating with a period of steadier rain Sunday morning as low pressure tracks across Michigan. The upside is that highs will top the low 50s over the weekend, so we'll get to enjoy some briefly warmer weather for the final weekend of 2024.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Sunday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook