Frost likely Thursday night, sunny skies through this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — A slow-moving cold front will sink south across our neighborhoods this evening into the overnight hours. An isolated shower will be possible before sunset, followed by the chance for additional isolated showers between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM. Temperatures will fall from the mid 70s in the evening to the low 40s overnight.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

A stray shower will be possible south of I-94 before 9:00 AM on Thursday, while most of our neighborhoods start the day dry. Breezy sunshine is expected for the remainder of the day, with northeasterly winds picking up to 10-15 mph. Highs will also clock in quite a bit cooler than on Wednesday, but still pleasant in the middle to upper 50s.

WSYM Forecast Lows, Thursday Night

Take some time on Thursday to protect your plants, as widespread frost is looking likely under clear skies on Thursday night. Lows are expected to dip to the mid 30s in most of our neighborhoods, so make sure to round your pets up for the night and cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We continue on our stretch of mostly sunny weather Friday through Sunday, with temperatures warming back up, too. Highs will come closer to average on Friday in the mid 60s, then jump to the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Perfect timing weatherwise for Mother's Day weekend!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook