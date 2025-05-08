Frost Advisory tonight, Spring sunshine for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Frost Advisory in effect for all of Mid-Michigan from 12:00 AM to 9:00 AM Friday. Bring pets indoors and take measures to protect sensitive outdoor plants tonight.

WSYM Frost Advisory in effect from 12:00 AM to 9:00 AM Friday.

Clear skies and unseasonably cool conditions will continue this evening, as northeast winds continue to push cool air inland from Lake Huron. High pressure over Lake Superior will keep skies clear overnight, allowing temperatures to take a steep dive into the low and middle 30s. Widespread frost is expected to develop by daybreak, and could damage sensitive outdoor plants if not protected.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 7:00 AM Friday

High pressure remains in control on Friday, capping off the work week with sunny skies. Highs will climb closer to average in the mid 60s for most of us as a light NNE wind remains in place.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

We'll continue to warm into this weekend as high return to the low 70s for both Saturday, and Mother's Day on Sunday. A weakening frontal boundary will pass through the state for the start of the weekend, and could bring a stray shower or two with it on Saturday. That said, the chance is very low and any rain that does develop will not cause significant disruptions to outdoor plans. Sunny skies will make for a perfect day to celebrate with mom on Sunday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We crank highs up a bit more like early Summer next week, with a run of middle to upper 70s expected Monday through Thursday. The chance for pop-up thunderstorms will roll in for Tuesday and continue with those warmer temperatures through Thursday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook