Frost Advisory in effect tonight as lows head for the 30s across Mid-Michigan

WSYM Frost Advisory in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday

FROST ADVISORY in effect from 1:00 AM until 8:00 AM Thursday. Lows in the mid 30s along with clearing skies are likely to produce frost, which could damage sensitive plants if left unprotected.

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will gradually clear as we lose daytime instability. Without the insulation provided by those clouds, temperatures will take a dive toward the mid 30s in most neighborhoods by morning. Areas of frost are likely, so make sure to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring your pets indoors for the night!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

Thursday continues our current stint of unseasonably cold conditions as an upper-level trough lingers over the region. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to cloudier skies again in the afternoon, with the chance for a few isolated showers through the first part of the evening. Highs will remain stuck in the low 50s, still putting us more than ten degrees below average for early May.

Temperatures will start to trend upward on Friday, climbing to the upper 50s to around 60. That's still five to eight degrees below normal, but it's a step in the right direction. We'll look for a mix of sun and clouds again, with the chance for a few more spotty showers. Even so, it should be a more pleasant ending to the work week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday

A warm front lifts into the region on Saturday ahead of a new disturbance. This will push highs back to the middle and upper 60s, but will also open the door to possible thunderstorms later in the evening. Even so, it should still be a nice day to get outdoors before any wet weather rolls in.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 5/6/2026

We won't keep it quite as nice for Mother's Day on Sunday, unfortunately. Clouds are expected to linger behind a cold front, along with the potential for some scattered showers. We're not looking at a full rain-out for the day, but the wet weather could certainly prove a nuisance for any plans with mom! Highs will cool back to the low 60s.

Another cooldown takes hold for Monday and Tuesday as the upper-level trough digs back in across the Great Lakes. Monday at least looks dry with partly cloudy skies before the chance of showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Looking farther ahead, there is growing support for significant warmup late next week. There is also the chance that this could be the start of a sustained shift back toward more typical temperatures for May, so we'll be keeping a very close eye on the forecast as we get closer!

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