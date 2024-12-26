Friday kicks off a showery final weekend of 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday's dreary weather will continue into tonight, with patchy drizzle and fog making for some reduced visibility and slick spots on the roads. The drizzle will become more widespread during the overnight hours, setting us up for more travel headaches in the morning. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Friday

Morning drizzle and patchy fog on Friday morning will give way to increasingly widespread showers during the afternoon and evening. This, as a growing storm system over the Deep South begins to track north toward the Ohio Valley. The showers will continue overnight and into the first half of Saturday when a warm front tracks northward across the state. Highs Friday will climb to the mid 40s, then on to the low and mid 50s Saturday as showers take a break in the afternoon.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Saturday

A second area of low pressure will head toward the Great Lakes late Saturday night into Sunday. Forecasts have been shifting around a bit on the exact track of this low, but generally take it just southeast of us across Ohio. This will likely be close enough to keep more showers in the mix for Sunday, but with slightly cooler highs back to the low 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Sunday

An early look ahead to the final days of 2024 next week has Monday starting things off with mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions. Highs will remain unseasonably mild in the mid 40s before dipping to around 40s on New Year's Eve as a new disturbance brings around of rain and snow our way. If you have any plans for New Year's Eve, make sure you're already factoring in the potential for some messy weather.

