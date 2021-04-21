Freeze warning overnight; brighter with more sunshine Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight we expect a hard freeze with low temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning through Thursday morning for all of mid-Michigan. Thursday and Friday will be much brighter with more sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near 60 by Friday. A relatively weak disturbance will pass through on Saturday providing the chance for light rain and showers. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid 50s. Early trends indicate significantly warmer temps on the way for early next week.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Another hard freeze likely. Cover any vegetation or bring in the plants. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs around 50. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Showery at times with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 60.

