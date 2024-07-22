Forecasting Showers and Storms to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We are starting the week here with a more normal summer like trend here in Mid-Michigan. We are watching for pulse like showers and storms to generate, affiliated with a shortwave moving through the great lakes region aloft.

The timing of these showers and storms begins in the late afternoon/early evening hours and lasting through sunset. Due to the weak winds, impacts to watch out for included storms with heavy precip rates that could possible cause flooding.

We will deal with this pattern through tomorrow as our temperatures rise back to normal as we will get to see the sun to start the day.

Wednesday, the surface cold front will advance through our neighborhoods in the early afternoon hours, giving us a better chance to see widespread showers and a possible storm. As of this morning, impacts look to be non-severe.

