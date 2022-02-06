Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds with light snow showers tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Sunday! High temperatures today will climb to 30 degrees. A weak system passes to our north today, leading to light snow in West Michigan. The majority of snow showers late this evening and overnight, but we could see a few passing flurries through the day along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Snow accumulation between 1" to 2" will be possible along / west of U.S. 131 by Monday morning. Slightly warmer temperatures settle in for the middle of this upcoming work week, with highs in the low to middle 30s. Rounds of clipper systems pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and possible sprinkles. As of now, Friday has the best chance of accumulating snow.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible, mainly in the evening and overnight. Highs near 30 degrees. Wind from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow showers possible, mainly along / west of U.S. 131. Lows in the lower 20s.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Light snow showers and flurries possible in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance for passing sprinkle or flurry. Highs in the middle 30s.

