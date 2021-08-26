Forecast: Very warm & humid, otherwise partly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — The main weather story this week will be the heat and humidity along with the chances for storms. High temps will frequently be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will be 70 or better much of the time, making it feel very tropical. This will result in afternoon heat indices reaching well into the 90s to near 100. As far as storm chances go — it's tough to rule them out any day, but it won't be continuously raining. Any storms that do develop will likely have torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, it's not impossible that a couple of storms could contain gusty winds. While the timing may change a bit, by late Sunday and early Monday a strong cold front will sweep through the area. This will result in lower temps and lower humidity for the beginning of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

