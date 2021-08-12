Forecast - Storms overnight, very hot and humid with afternoon storms

LANSING, Mich. — Morning temps are likely hovering pretty close to say 70 degrees and it is very humid. It will be 90 degrees during the day and with that humidity, we're talking about Heat index values that will be well into the 90s.

Thunderstorm chances tomorrow hold off until late in the day and I even think at that point in time, it's going to be a higher chance for thunderstorm activity. The farther south that you live the extended forecast once the cold front comes through here on Thursday night.

We're back to dry conditions for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Temperatures in the 50s overnight and near 80 during the day.

I think for the most part we are dry with some sunshine. It looks like we'll keep those relatively comfortable conditions in place at least into the early part of next week.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs near 90 and heat index values into the mid-90s. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop along a strong cold front. Some may be strong to severe. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

