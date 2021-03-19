Forecast: Sunshine with warmer temperatures this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, high pressure will build into the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. The next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Tuesday night, at the earliest. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.!

TONIGHT: A clearing sky from north to south with temps falling into the 20s. Strong winds early will gradually diminish by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild! Highs in the lower 60s.

