Forecast - Sun this morning, more clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 70s

LANSING, Mich. — We'll begin the day on Tuesday very similar to the way we began on Monday in the low to mid-50s. The morning will bring sunshine initially, but a few clouds do gather for the late morning and afternoon and bring temps in the 70's. There is a small possibility for a sprinkle but the vast majority of us will stay rain-free though.

Wednesday and Thursday, look for nice sunshine weather in full supply. There will be some passing clouds and a few more clouds on Friday with weather disturbances riding overhead there into the evening. There could be some showers mainly for the northern sections of our viewing area.

We're looking at sunshine, and early next week a shower/storm could pop up at some point on Monday to Tuesday. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees at that point in time.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Chance for stray afternoon shower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for a brief shower. Highs in the mid-80s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook