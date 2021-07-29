Forecast - Severe weather to start the Thursday morning

LANSING, Mich. — At midnight tonight temperatures are into the mid-70s to upper 70s. Still, it's going be very balmy for the majority of hours for this overnight with not much happening until we get towards three, four or five o'clock in the overnight. That's when strong storms are expected.

Winds are going to be gusty, perhaps damaging wind type storms rolling on through. Especially across the southern and western sections of mid-Michigan

By 9am it's partly sunny already, these storms are gone, the rain is gone as well.

It's going to be pretty nice Thursday afternoon, up to 84 degrees. 74 though on Friday with cooler air arriving on breezy north and northwest winds.

Maybe we get back to 79 on Saturday. A brief little wedge of warmer air and out ahead of a new cold front we may spark a shower or thundershower through the evening, so keep your eyes on that, though it will not be severe.

And then it's dry with no rainfall early next week. Temperatures looking nice for this first week of August. We've got 70's through the next several days.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook