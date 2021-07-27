Forecast - Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible to the north. Highs in the mid-80s.

LANSING, Mich. — Spotty showers and thunderstorms north of I-96 through Tuesday morning. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives later Wednesday evening as a more potent weather disturbance drops into the region from the northwest through Thursday. You can expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for the first half of Thursday. If you are looking for a cool down, this upcoming weekend is for you! High temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible to the north. Highs in the mid-80s. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms late in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers and storms, otherwise becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Highs near 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook