Forecast: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight a batch of weakening showers and thunderstorms will approach the area from the west. While I cannot guarantee rain to all areas, there is the potential for some beneficial rain in parts of the area. Friday morning may start cloudy and it's certainly going to be on the humid side with highs in the mid-80s. A secondary batch of thunderstorms may develop across the southeastern corner of the state but it looks like most of our area will avoid that. Most of the weekend should stay dry although some wet weather may approach Sunday evening just before sunset. Summer also arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. The days begin to get gradually shorter starting Monday!

FRIDAY: Mainly morning through midday shower and storm chances along/ahead of a cold front, otherwise partly sunny with a few afternoon storms possible near and southeast of I-69. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. More humidity too with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few shower/storms are possible very early Saturday morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms arrive during the evening and overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms mainly during the morning. Becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs top out near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

