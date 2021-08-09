Forecast - Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — By daybreak, on Monday we've got clouds but also breaks in those clouds overnight. The rain chance isn't zero overnight. Somebody could pick up a shower out there, but that would be the exception and not the rule. It's late morning tomorrow into the afternoon and evening that we've got some scattered thunderstorms that are going to develop and even some heavier rainfall tomorrow evening

Early on Tuesday morning, some heavy rainfall is a possibility for some of us and then upper 80s later at night.

Some storms can develop right there overnight into Wednesday morning but much of these daylight hours Tuesday and Wednesday are going to see some sun mixed with clouds. Temperatures will be well into the 80s.

We're back to around 90 on Thursday. That'll be a real warm day as a cold front approaches at some point during the evening brings more storms with it and then we're drier with no rainfall Friday, Saturday, or Sunday with high temps cooler around 80 degrees with much, much less humidity

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible under most of these cells. Highs in the low/mid-80s and humid. South winds at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall. Drying out overnight. Lows near 70 and humid. South to southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe. Highs near 90. Heat indices in the 90s.

