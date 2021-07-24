Forecast - Partly sunny and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80's

LANSING, Mich. — A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday morning, with another round of storms during the evening hours as a cold front passes. Mid-Michigan is currently under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday, with the primary threat being damaging winds. Keep in mind - lightning and heavy rain are also likely with any storms that manage to develop. High pressure returns on Sunday, returning sunshine and fair weather to the region. Get ready for the heat to crank up it up a notch! Highs to finish the weekend and through the middle of next week will likely approach 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid, with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Clouds develop in the evening hours. Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

