Forecast - Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening

LANSING, Mich. — The chance for a shower or storm with possible heavy rainfall goes up a bit on Tuesday evening. This increases further for Wednesday, as a front stalls out and then moves southward yet again. Wednesday holds the best chance for widespread rain showers. While temperatures drop a bit on Wednesday, it's expected to remain quite humid. A dry forecast is anticipated for Thursday and Friday before our next risk for wet weather arrives late at night Friday into Saturday.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers with possible heavy rainfall and storms. Highs in the mid-70s. West northwest winds shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of lingering showers in the early morning. Partly cloudy for most of the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s.

