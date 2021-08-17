Forecast - Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s

LANSING, Mich. — The humidity slowly climbs this week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late-day showers or storms will build with daytime heating. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. Currently, nothing looks to be severe. Expect the middle 80s for much of the mid to late week time frame.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms chances. Humid with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

