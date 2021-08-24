Forecast - Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and very humid. Scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — The heat and humidity are here to stay this work week and upcoming weekend! Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be quite warm with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values reaching into the 90s during the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Any rain will be isolated and not expected to last all day. Additional chances for showers and storms return for the weekend, with continued heat and oppressive conditions.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and very humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook