Forecast - Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid

LANSING, Mich. — Lows in the lower half of the 70s officially 73 by Daybreak on Tuesday and it will rise to 88 through the day and the storms will be out of here early in the day.

Most of the daylight hours see sun and clouds mixed together. There may be a thunderstorm later at night after around 9, 10 or 11 o'clock at night as some new storms arrive from the west.

We're in this ring of fire pattern where we're on the periphery of the heat dome. And that is a zone where you can get clusters of storms and some gusty winds.

Wednesday will be primarily rain-free with just a slight afternoon pop-up shower thunderstorm chance and then a new chance for storms as the cold front slices into the area later Thursday evening after highs get to around 90 and then a change in the pattern. We're going to be a little bit cooler down to around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe. Highs near 90. Heat indices in the 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Less humid, with highs near 80 degrees.

