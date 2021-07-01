Forecast: Partly cloudy, not quite as humid

LANSING, Mich. — We have finally emerged from the very wet weather pattern that featured a few waves of severe weather over the past week. Over the next 24 hours, there will still be the chance for some scattered showers to develop, and perhaps even a thunderstorm. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. The other thing that has been so noticeable recently is the humidity. Dew points since Saturday have been hovering at or above 70 degrees which have made it feel like Florida in Michigan. Tomorrow the dew points will gradually slip from the mid-60s to the mid-50s during the course of the day. As high pressure builds in Friday and Saturday, the forecast features plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures, and low dew points. The 4th of July looks warmer and slightly more humid and there are early indications that the pattern may turn more active again by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming less humid. A shower/storm possible inland. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s, slightly more humid.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

