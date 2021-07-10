Forecast - Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days, complete with a sunny start and highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day and through the night ahead of a storm system that will bring rain for Sunday. It'll be a soggy end to the weekend with a steady rain overspreading the area from south to north. Due to the extensive cloud cover and wet weather, highs for the second day of the weekend will stop in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a warmer and more humid air mass pushes into the region. Much of next week looks to stay on the unsettled side with temps close to average for mid July.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid still with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for a few stray showers. Humidity remains with highs in the low 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook