Forecast - Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

LANSING, Mich. — Monday morning temperatures are dipping into the 60s but will be headed back for the upper 80s by day's end and will be near 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. I think there is a good chance for some showers and storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

It will be a little bit drier on Thursday, and then a new shaft for showers and storms on Friday. It looks like it's raining a lot here on the seven day but it won't be. Even when we do get a good shot here early Wednesday, the majority of the afternoon will be rain-free.

Things could change, and then right now just spotty or isolated showers next Saturday and Sunday. That would be many dry hours though quite humid temperatures running well in the 80s, before going cooler into that following week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

