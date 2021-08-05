Forecast - Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s

LANSING, Mich. — We'll head back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees already by midday Thursday and land at 85 degrees. On Friday we will see around 81 with a good deal of cloud cover bringing back up a couple showers through the afternoon and evening, I think mainly evening and overnight going into Saturday morning.

Temperatures are on the rise and it's going to be very humid starting Saturday and especially on Sunday and beyond with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

The best chance of storms will be overnight Sunday into Monday and perhaps a couple more storms as we get into the midweek period.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Chance scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: An early lingering shower possible otherwise; partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

