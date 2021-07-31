Forecast: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy and dry across the region tonight looks good as we work our way into Saturday morning.

Of course, the whole weekend is still out ahead of us. High temps tomorrow with enough sunshine are just going to barely make it to around 80 degrees. Little bit of a breeze coming in out of the Southwest. Clouds will likely start to increase as we work through the afternoon and there is that chance for a couple of scattered showers or a thunderstorm, most likely Saturday evening, but any time around or after the dinner hour.

A little bit of shower activity lingers Saturday night perhaps into the first hours of Sunday morning. Then we go back to dry conditions and for most of the extended forecast, that's what we're going to experience.

There's certainly going to be periods of time where there's a little bit more cloud cover out there also times when it's completely sunny. And I think humidity levels for the most part as we work through at least most of the upcoming week are going to stay in a relatively comfortable range with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the evening with a brief rise in humidity. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning showers, then partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook