Forecast - Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

LANSING, Mich. — Weather-wise, not much has changed the forecast and it is very similar to what we had around here yesterday. A warm and humid afternoon on the way with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and the chance for a couple of scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm this afternoon, 67 tonight, but still warm and humid.

Tonight, the dew point may go down by just a couple of degrees. Not sure it'll be enough to be really too noticeable, but if there is a morning this week that is just a tiny bit less humid, it would be early Monday morning, but still every bit as warm in those humidity levels for as much as they go down here.

They're going to surge here Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Temperatures are very warm again with many afternoons well into the 80s if not close to 90 degrees. With the high humidity, it's certainly going to feel like it's close to 90. Average highs for this time of the year really sitting in the 80-degree range or so, so many days running five to 10 degrees above that.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of pop-up shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook