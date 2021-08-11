Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures are very similar to today. We'll look for the upper 80s for highs but guarantee it is going to feel warmer than this. We're talking about Heat index values that will be well into the 90s.

Just like what we saw happen earlier today, the chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms does continue as well. I think that's also going to stay in the forecast here on Thursday.

We'll have to closely watch the timing of a cold front as it comes through because there could be some stronger thunderstorms along it. But once that front clears the area, what's going to happen is not only are going to have some cooler air working, but also less moisture so dewpoints will drop it will feel less humid here on Friday. And that continues as we had through most of the upcoming weekends. Still plenty warm enough for outdoor summertime activities going swimming or something of that nature, but again, a little bit more comfortable. And I think that's going to continue at least into the early part of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the mid-90s. Showers and storms are possible. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs near 90 and heat index values into the mid-90s. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop along a strong cold front.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook