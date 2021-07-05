Forecast - Partly cloudy and still humid. Showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s

LANSING, Mich. — Warm and muggy conditions last through Monday and while most of Monday will be dry, a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the evening. The chance for a shower or storm goes up a touch on Tuesday and increases further for Wednesday. While temperatures will come down a bit on Wednesday, it is to remain quite humid. A dry forecast is anticipated for Thursday and Friday before our next risk for wet weather arrives late at night Friday into Saturday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. An isolated evening shower or storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-70s. West northwest winds shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook