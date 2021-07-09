Forecast - Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the day Friday and that will continue into Saturday with daily high temps in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front to our south on Sunday afternoon will begin to push north and that will gradually spread rain, and perhaps some embedded thunder, north across our area. Monday may continue to be unsettled with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, it'll also be noticeably more humid. High temps next week should hover close to average for mid-July, in the lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few shower chances. Humid still with highs in the lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook