Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Most of the night will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 60s. Thursday through Saturday we'll be on the northwestern periphery of an area of upper-level high pressure. That means while the rain chances aren't zero, they're quite low. Temperatures will be heating up substantially. Expect highs in the mid-80s for the end of the week and rising humidity levels (dew points may get into the 60 - 63 degree range). While it won't be a "mid-summer" Michigan kind of humid, it will be noticeable since it's been cool and dry this past month. Another chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late in the weekend and early next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and a bit more humid. Highs in the mid-80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook