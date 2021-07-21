Forecast - Partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday will be cooler and less humid, making it a very comfortable mid-summer day. Highs will reach the upper 70s. By late Thursday a shower or storm is possible and that chance may reach into Friday. Temps will gradually climb back into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Increasingly humid. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry and partly cloudy. Muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

