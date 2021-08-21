Forecast: Partly cloudy and humid with an isolated afternoon shower

LANSING, Mich. — Warm and humid mid-Michigan as we work through this August weekend. We're talking about daytime highs into the upper 80s, but Heat index values will be in the low 90s. There could be an isolated shower sprinkle this afternoon but I think a better chance for a few of those showers will come overnight because that weakening front leans into the area but not a steady drenching rain across the entire region, and of course it stays warm and humid.

Sunday afternoon those humidity levels might back down just a little bit for a few hours coming to the first part of Monday. Then the humidity levels come right back up and temps again, not a huge change.

We're down a few degrees going into Sunday, but right back up Monday. It looks as though for any substantial changes in the overall pattern we're going to have to wait until at least next weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with an isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. South winds at 5 to 15. Another chance for a shower overnight.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Gradually less humid. Highs in the low/mid-80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief break from the humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

