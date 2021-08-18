Forecast - Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm

LANSING, Mich. — The humidity is back for the rest of the week as dew points have climbed into the mid and upper 60s and will stay that way through Saturday. Along with the increased humidity, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. While most of each day will be dry, during the afternoon and early evening time frame, a few pop-up showers will be possible. Expect daytime highs to reach the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms chances. Humid with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with decreasing humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

