Forecast - Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower

LANSING, Mich. — The rain chances for mid-Michigan over the course of the next week are not zero, but they're not high. For it to rain in general, you need moisture, lift, and instability and we just don't have much of that working together for the foreseeable future. Other than a couple of stray showers during the afternoon, we'll hold on to a mainly dry forecast.

It will be warm and humid with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values around or just above 90 into the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, the only rain chance I see is Saturday night as a weakening cold front drifts into the area. Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible - but I still don't feel like this is a great chance for rain in all locations.

The overnights will be mild and humid with areas of fog at least through Saturday morning. For those of you looking for cooler or less humid conditions, I'm thinking there is a brief reprieve late Sunday into Monday, then not until next weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Shower or storm chance overnight.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, still humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a brief break of humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

