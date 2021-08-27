Forecast - Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers

LANSING, Mich. — The main weather story this week continues to be the heat and humidity along with the chances for storms. High temps will frequently be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will be near 70 degrees much of the time, making it feel very tropical. This will result in afternoon heat indices reaching well into the 90s. As far as storm chances go — it's tough to rule them out any day, but it won't be continuously raining. Any storms that do develop will likely have torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, it's possible that a couple of storms could contain gusty winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for Friday, becoming more isolated on Saturday. A strong cold front is expected to pass late Sunday into early Monday. This front brings additional chances for rain, along with lower temps and lower humidity for the beginning of next week.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers or storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Heat index values in the 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a shower or storm. Highs near 90. Heat index values in the mid/upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance for mainly late afternoon & evening storms as a cold front arrives. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs near 80.

