Forecast: Partly cloudy and humid

LANSING, Mich. — It'll be humid with highs in the mid-80s and a small chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon. Strong to severe weather is not anticipated with any thunderstorms that develop this week. The best chance for wet weather may come Saturday night as a weakening front leans into the region. I'm not seeing any strong indications that we'll see a marked change in humidity levels for Sunday, but perhaps a brief drop is possible by Monday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late-day shower or storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storm chances. Humid with highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 80s. Still relatively humid.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook