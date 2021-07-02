Forecast - Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure will be in control of the forecast Friday and Saturday resulting in plenty of sun and relatively low humidity. Dew points will start to increase for the second half of the weekend - and so will the temps. Highs Sunday will push toward 90 degrees. It looks as though the next chance for showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday for most of the area.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

