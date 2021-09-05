Forecast - Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible

LANSING, Mich. — Better sunshine returns on Sunday with only some clouds mixing in at times. A few sprinkles could return Sunday evening but nothing significant is anticipated as far as rain. Labor Day Monday looks dry, with more sunshine! The best chance for showers in the extended forecast will come Tuesday. Expect highs generally in the mid-70s, with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for a few showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

