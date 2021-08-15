Forecast - Mostly sunny with highs near 80

LANSING, Mich. — Temps are pretty comfortable out there this morning maybe a little on the cool side. So if you typically take that early morning walk, you may want a jacket or a sweater but this afternoon, you're not going to need that. In fact, with highs climbing to around 80 degrees. It's plenty warm enough maybe for a trip to the splash pad or maybe a friend's backyard swimming pool wind should be relatively light and humidity levels. Those are going to stay relatively low today and tonight so if you had the air conditioners off last night, you can leave them off again tonight as temps drop back into the middle 50s with winds that will be very light to start with and then likely just becoming calm as we head through the overnight.

It will be 80 here as we work through the first day of the workweek on Monday, perhaps a couple more clouds during the afternoon but still a very nice day. Slightly more humid on Tuesday. Temps are up a few degrees. And I think that trend for increasing humidity and increasing temperatures will continue here Wednesday into Thursday and perhaps even Friday.

There is the potential for a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms once we get to the middle and end of the week, but it certainly is not going to be raining in all locations all the time. In fact, there are going to be some locations here that don't see any rain throughout to the middle to end of the week. But the potential is there perhaps a better opportunity for wet weather as we head into this time next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Wind southeast near 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

