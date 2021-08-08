Forecast - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 90 and more humid

LANSING, Mich. — Tomorrow shakes out partly cloudy, we're gonna stay rain-free on Sunday with temperatures up to 91 degrees and some scattered storms arriving by Monday afternoon with our next weather disturbance coming in. Monday we will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

We're back into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be 90 to the lower 90s again on Thursday with an evening cold front that sweeps through. Showers and storms may have a chance to arrive if they come through during the peak heating hours. If this happens we could have some stronger gusty or storms. We'll see how it plays out as we are still four or five days away from this possible weather.

Temperatures next weekend are coming down with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and humidity will be dropping off as well folks, it's going to be very humid the next several days, but it does change by next Friday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 90 and more humid. South winds at 10 to 20 mph. Heat indices into the low/mid-90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm overnight. Lows in the lower 70s and humid. South winds at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s and humid. South winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

